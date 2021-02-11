Kimberly Ann Eickholt

Kimberly Ann “Kim” Eickholt, M.D., of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the age of 39.

Kim was born in Lima on March 13, 1981. Her parents are Donna (Myers) and Larry Clouse and Michael L. and Michelle Eickholt, who all survive.

Kim grew up in Van Wert County and was a 1999 graduate of Van Wert City Schools. Immediately upon graduation from high school, she entered the BS/MD program at the University of Akron, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in 2001. She continued her medical education at the Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine (NEOUCOM), earning the degree of Doctor of Medicine in 2005. The following year she completed the Medical Residency Program in the area of Pathology at Summa Health System in Akron and then completed a Pediatric Pathology Fellowship at Akron Children’s Hospital, where she continued to practice.

Kim loved and spoiled her two dogs, Doogie and ChaChi. To the wonder of her family and friends, Kim will be remembered for her enviable shoe collection, amazing trivia game skills, and for her culinary creations. She brightened our days with her wit and quirky sense of humor.

Kim was a loving and compassionate daughter, sister, and friend. She was always there to lend a hand or provide a shoulder to lean on. Her memory will forever be a blessing to those whose lives she touched.

In addition to her parents, Kim is survived by her brother, Chris Clouse of Bedford Heights; a brother, Nathan (Katie) Clouse, one niece, Cora of Salem, Virginia; and two stepsisters, Bailey (John) Mazur and Allie (Zechariah) Simerman of Van Wert.

Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jane (Myers) and Gene Harris, Ed and Patty (Williams) Raudabaugh, Martin and Susan (Krouse) Eickholt, Don and Donna (Grant) Myers, and Earl and Katie (Hurless) Clouse, as well as her former husband, John Reitz.

In light of the pandemic, a graveside memorial service in her honor will be held this summer in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.