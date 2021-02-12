Boys hoops: Knights, Lancers post wins

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 48 Paulding 43

PAULDING — In a game that turned out to be a defensive struggle, Crestview defeated Paulding 48-43 on Friday night.

The Panthers (6-10, 2-4 NWC) jumped out to an 8-1 advantage and led 11-7 after the first quarter, with Payton Beckman scoring seven points in period. Crestview surged ahead in the second quarter and led 26-23 at halftime. Carson Hunter scored nine of his 14 points in the second period, while Nathan Lichtle and Kalen Etzler each added five points.

Carson Kreischer scored six of Crestview’s eight third quarter points and the Knights led 34-33 at the end of the period. Paulding’s Blake McGarvey and Hunter Kauser each hit a trey in the third quarter and the Panthers led twice, 31-30 and 33-32.

A triple by Nick Manz in the fourth quarter gave Paulding a 36-35 lead, but the Knights scored seven of the next nine points to pull away.

Crestview (16-5, 6-1 NWC) had three players finish in double figures. Etzler had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Hunter logged 14 points and Kreischer had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Knights were held in check from the floor, converting 14-of-38 shots (37 percent), including just 2-of-10 from three point range. However, Crestview was able to convert 18-of-25 free throws and the Knights had a sizable advantage on the boards, 25-17.

Beckman finished with 13 points and Zach Gorrell added eight.

Paulding connected on 14-of-36 shots (39 percent) and 8-of-12 foul shots. The Panthers also had 17 turnovers, compared to 13 by Crestview.

Paulding will face Ada today (5:30 p.m. junior varsity start) and Crestview will finish the regular season next Friday at Spencerville.

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 4-7-15; Rontae Jackson 0-3-3; Gavin Etzler 0-1-1; Carson Hunter 4-5-14; Carson Kreischer 4-2-10; Nathan Lichtle 2-0-5

Paulding: Andrew Adams 1-0-2; Blake McGarvey 1-2-5; Chrisian Bauer 0-3-3; Nick Manz 2-2-7; Hunter Kauser 2-0-5; Zach Gorrell 3-0-8; Payton Beckman 5-1-13

Lincolnview 67 Ada 34

11 different players scored for Lincolnview and the Lancers cruised to a 67-34 win over Ada on Friday night.

Jake Bowersock and Creed Jessee each finisehd with 13 points and each had six rebounds, while Ada’s Tristan Conley led all scorers with 14.

Lincolnview (14-5, 5-2 NWC) jumped out to a 20-12 first quarter lead, then in a bizarre second quarter, the Lancers outscored the Bulldogs 7-0 to take a 27-12 lead into halftime. The lead grew to 42-24 at the end of three quarters, then Lincolnview enjoyed a 25-10 scoring advantage in the final period.

The Lancers were efficient from the floor, going 29-of-60, while finishing 5-of-9 from the foul line. Ada (3-15, 1-5 NWC) connected on just 14-of-48 shots (29 percent) and went to the foul line five times, hitting three. Lincolnview held a commanding lead on the boards, 37-19.

Lincolnview will play at Arlington tonight, with the junior varsity game scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m.

Lincolnview: Avery Slusher 1-0-3; Garrett Richardson 2-0-4; Clayton Leeth 3-0-7; Aaron Cavinder 2-1-6; Peter McMaster 2-1-5; Collin Overholt 3-0-6; Landon Price 1-0-2; Daegan Hatfield 1-0-2; Jake Bowersock 6-1-13; Creed Jessee 5-2-13; Fletcher Collins 3-0-6

Ada: Danny Thompson 1-0-2; Cayden Murphy 1-0-2; Carter Conley 1-0-3; Jake Poling 3-0-6; Micah Cook 1-2-4; Tristan Conley 6-1-14; Ethan Murphy 1-0-3