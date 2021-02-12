Cougar wrestlers post impressive victory

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert’s wrestling team hosted Kenton and came away with a dominating 57-9 victory on Thursday. It was the second Western Buckeye League win of the week for Van Wert.

Individual results are listed below.

106 – Connor Dye (K) won by fall in 4:38 over Kaedyn Swander (VW)

113 – Matthew Dunno (VW) won by fall in 3:01 over Kade Smith (K)

120 – Ashton Baer (VW) won by forfeit

126 – Killian Sudduth (VW) won by fall in 1:55 over Aaron Modd (K)

132 – Keaton Sudduth (VW) won by major decision 10-0 over Logan Brown (K)

138 – Double forfeit

145 – Fletcher Smith (VW) won by disqualification over Anthony Hunt (K)

152 – James Smith (VW) won 7-3 over Damian Diaz (K)

160 – Caleb Bledsoe (VW) won by forfeit

170 – Carter Bays (K) won 10-3 over Macein Bigham (K)

182 – Morgein Bigham (VW) won by fall in 3:12 over Gavan Manns (K)

195 – Spencer Blue (VW) won 5-2 over Brandon Bowling (K)

220 – Turner Witten (VW) won by technical fall 17-1 over Josh Hart (K)

285 – Eli Kline (VW) won by fall in :52 over Eli Kauble (K)

Van Wert will return to action Monday at Elida.