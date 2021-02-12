Friday night basketball scoreboard

Here are final scores of area boys’ basketball games played on Friday, February 12.

NWC

Columbus Grove 72 Allen East 25

Crestview 48 Paulding 43

Delphos Jefferson 66 Spencerville 62 (OT)

Lincolnview 67 Ada 34

WBL

Celina 48 St. Marys Memorial 45 (OT)

Defiance 46 Wapakoneta 39

Ottawa-Glandorf 73 Kenton 48

Shawnee 68 Elida 29

Van Wert 81 Bath 55

GMC

Antwerp 61 Holgate 41

Hicksville 58 Fairview 41

Wayne Trace 80 Ayersville 65

MAC

Marion Local 49 Parkway 34

Minster 60 Coldwater 53

New Bremen 68 New Knoxville 28

St. Henry 73 Delphos St. John’s 63

Versailles 66 Fort Recovery 58

PCL

Kalida 52 Continental 29

NWCC

Perry 81 Temple Christian 21

Non-conference

Eastside (IN) 30 Tinora 25

Lima Sr. 93 Trotwood Madison 80

Ottoville 57 Lima Central Catholic 41