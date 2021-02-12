Hospital provides YM Camp Clay scholarship donations

YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison (left) poses with Van Wert Health staff members in the hospital lobby. YMCA photo

VW independent/submitted information

The staff of YMCA Camp Clay and the YMCA of Van Wert County recently received Van Wert Health’s generous donation to the YMCA Camp Clay “Send a Kid to Camp” Scholarship fund.

Camp Clay and the Y have partnered with Van Wert Health for many years to help provide safe and affordable programs for the community.

The gift from Van Wert Health will make it possible for the YMCA to reach out to local families that want a day camp experience for their children, but may not be able to afford the cost of the day camp.

“A camp experience can be life changing for today’s youth and provides the opportunity for social skill and friendship development,” said YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab.

Campers learn independence, teamwork, relationship building skills, and life skills at camp. They learn all of this and more in a safe and natural environment facilitated by trained camp staff.

The YMCA encourages other individuals and local businesses to consider making a donation to its scholarship fund so that the organization can widen the reach to as many families as possible in Van Wert County and surrounding communities.

For more information or to donate, contact Kevin Morrison at 269.838.9789 or visit http://www.vwymca.org.

The mission here at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.