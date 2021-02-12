OHSAA sets wrestling state tourney sites

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the 2020-2021 wrestling state tournament will be split between three Central District high schools, Hilliard Darby (Division I), Marengo Highland (Division II) and Marion Harding (Division III), March 13-14.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the dates scheduled by the OHSAA, the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University is not able to host the wrestling state tournament.

In the coming days, the OHSAA will announce sites for the regional and state basketball tournaments.