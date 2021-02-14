Bowling: VW boys, Decker to district

Van Wert independent sports

NAPOLEON — Van Wert’s boys’ bowling team made some noise at Saturday’s Division II sectionals by placing second at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon and qualifying for the district tournament.

Aidyn Sidle and Jacob Place both placed in the top 10 individual scores, with Sidle finishing sixth with a high game of 267 and a three-game series of 650. Place had a high game of 266 and a three-game series of 619, which put him in the eighth spot. Ian Ellis also bowled well and placed 16th with a high game of 233 and a series of 583.

In the Baker portion the Cougars had the second highest Baker score on the day with a six-game tally of 1144.

The Division II district tournament will be held on Wednesday at Westgate Lanes in Lima.

On the girls’ side, a slow start came back to haunt Van Wert as the Lady Cougars finished fifth and saw their record setting season come to an end.

The sophomore duo of Makenna Nagel and Ryleigh Hanicq held the team up in the first game with Hanicq rolling a 184 and Nagel a 178. In the second game, seniors Hanna Say and Lorrie Decker stepped up with Say rolling a 164 and Decker a 226 and in the third game the two rolled games of 189 and 244, respectively.

In the Baker portion the Lady Cougars made a strong push by averaging 181.8 and finishing the last two games with a 224 and a 201, but were unable to climb out of the hole.

Dekcer finished second overall in the individual scoring with a three-game series of 628, which allowed her to qualify for the Division II district Thursday at Westgate Lanes.