Ribbon cut on store…

A ribbon-cutting event was held for the Convoy Dollar General store by the Convoy Business Association (CBA). Those shown at the ribbon-cutting include (from the left) CBA President Cindy Harting, Van Wert County Economic Development Director Stacey Adam, Dollar General Store Manager Diana Thomason, Dollar General District Manager Eric Forsyth, and Convoy Village Councilman Vickie Saylor. The store is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. photo provided