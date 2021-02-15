Tenneco cancels 1st, 2nd shift operations
VW independent/submitted information
Because of the hazardous weather conditions, Tenneco is canceling Tuesday’s first- and second shift operations.
POSTED: 02/15/21 at 8:47 pm. FILED UNDER: News
VW independent/submitted information
Because of the hazardous weather conditions, Tenneco is canceling Tuesday’s first- and second shift operations.
POSTED: 02/15/21 at 8:47 pm. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2021 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC