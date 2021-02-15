Vaccination clinic still planned for Monday

VW independent/submitted information

As of 8:55 p.m. Sunday, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday, February 15, at the Van Wert County Council on Aging will still be held.

County General Health District officials will continue to monitor the weather and ask that those scheduled for the clinic monitor social media, online media, and WERT Radio for announcements or cancellations regarding COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for this week.

Health officials want everyone to stay safe, so they want those scheduled for Monday’s clinic to not feel obligated to come if they are not comfortable or do not feel safe traveling. Those who want to cancel their appointment can call 419.238.0808, extension 105, and leave a message.

Those who cancel or are unable to make their appointment will still be able to get their second dose of vaccine. Health officials will contact people to reschedule for second doses at a later time.