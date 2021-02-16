Ash Wednesday services set in Convoy

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy United Methodist Church Ash Wednesday worship opportunities will be held Wednesday, February 17.

Ash Wednesday is a day of reflection and repentance from sin and the application of a cross as an outward sign to those around us.

All services are open to the Community and there will be containers of ashes at all services for “self-service” administration or you may have one of the Pastors administer them:

6:45-7:15 a.m. — Pastor Bill Thomas will be at Trinity Lutheran Church administering ashes for those who would like to partake on their way to work.

4 p.m. — Pastor Kimberly Thomas will be at Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church for a full worship service, including communion and administering of the ashes.

6:30 p.m. — Pastors Bill and Kimberly Thomas will be at Convoy UMC for a full worship service including communion and administering of the ashes.

7:30 p.m. — Pastor Bill and Kimberly Thomas will be at Trinity Lutheran Church for a full worship service including communion and administering of the ashes.

Each year, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. Lent is a 40-day season (not counting Sundays) focusing on repentance, prayer, fasting, reflection, and ultimately celebration. The 40-day period represents Christ’s time of temptation in the wilderness, where he fasted and where Satan tempted him. Lent asks Christian believers to set aside a time to focus on Christ’s life, ministry, sacrifice, and resurrection.