On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. The schedules include boys regular season games and girls sectional tournament games. Schedules are subject to change due to weather and/or COVID-19.

WKSD

Tuesday, February 16 – Paulding at Hicksville (boys)

Wednesday, February 17 – Edgerton at Lincolnview (girls Division IV)

Thursday, February 18 – Edgerton at Paulding (boys)

Friday, February 19 – Ottoville at Wayne Trace (boys)

Saturday, February 20 – Jefferson or Tinora vs. Paulding (girls Division III)

WERT

Tuesday, February 16 – Parkway at Paulding (boys)

Wednesday, February 17 – Van Wert at Shawnee (girls Division II)

Friday, February 19 – Celina at Van Wert (boys)

Satursday, February 20 – Lincolnview or Edgerton at Wayne Trace (girls Division IV)