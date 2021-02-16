Robert L. Stemen

Robert L. Stemen, 86, loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, February 15, 2021, surrounded by his family at home in Van Wert.

He was born November 23, 1934, in Van Wert, the son of Louise I. (Knodel) Stemen and Gaylord E. Stemen, who both preceded him in death. On November 27, 1955, he married the love of his life of 60 years, the former Dorothy L. (Johnson) Stemen, who died April 20, 2016. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marcia Sue (Stemen) Martin.

Bob and Dorothy raised three children, Cindy Dunn, Don (Cindi) Stemen and Sharon (Jim) Volk. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Abbey Stemen, Alek (Michelle) Stemen, Jessica Thompson, Brandon Thompson, Spencer (Lyric) Thompson, Jason (Kristell) Dunn, Danny Dunn, Nathan Dunn, Carrie Dunn, and Kelly Dunn; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Bob was a 1953 graduate of Van Wert High School. He worked as a draftsman for many years at Magnavox, Phillips, and ITT Aero Space. Bob was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert and was a volunteer for Thomas Edison Center boys and girls.

Bob loved watching his family playing ball, dancing, and cheering. He never missed an event. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren always came first in his life. He was the kindest man to all! He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Due to pandemic considerations, a private service will be held for the family at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’ Research Hospital or First United Methodist Church.

