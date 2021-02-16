VW swimmers compete at D-II sectional

Submitted information

DEFIANCE — Van Wert’s swim team traveled to Ayersville High School for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II sectional tournament on Saturday.

Jamie Burenga, Allie Etter, Octavius Tucker, Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Travis Francis, Tyra McClain and Gracie Mull earned qualifying times to compete in the district tournament.

Travis Francis swims in the boy’s 200-free relay during the Division II sectional tournament at Ayersville. The team finished second in the event. Photo submitted

Girls results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 5th (2:15.35 –Gracie Mull, Tyra McClain, Jamie Burenga, Allie Etter)

50 Freestyle: 8th (28.90 –Tyra McClain)

100 Freestyle: 7th (1:04.05 – Gracie Mull), 9th (1:04.99 – Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: 4th (1:57.15 –Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

100 Backstroke: 6th (1:10.57 –Jamie Burenga)

400 Freestyle Relay: 4th (4:16.09 – Tyra McClain, Gracie Mull, Jamie Burenga, Allie Etter)

Boys results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 2nd (1:51.04 –Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle: 2nd (2:03.17 – Ian Rex)

50 Freestyle: 5th (25.43 – Travis Francis), 16th (29.53 –Bryce Miller)

100 Butterfly: 2nd (55.10 – Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: 4th (54.06 –Octavius Tucker), 7th (58.93 – Travis Francis)

200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (1:38.92 – Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Travis Francis, Octavius Tucker)

100 Backstroke: 2nd (1:02.60 – Ian Rex)

100 Breaststroke: 10th (1:15.92 – Gage Wannemacher)

400 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (3:38.64 – Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker, Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher)

The next meet for the Cougars will be the OHSAA district tournament at Bowling Green State University on Friday, February 19, 2021.