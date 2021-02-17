Big win!

Zadria King (above) drives to the hoop for two points during Lincolnview’s 54-23 Division IV sectional semifinal win over Edgerton on Wednesday. King finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kendall Bollenbacher scored 10 points and added four assists, and Makayla Jackman also finished with 10 points in the win. Lincolnview (10-13) will play at No. 2 seed Wayne Trace at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the winner claiming the sectional championship. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young