Cougar grapplers squeeze Elida 48-29

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — In the final Western Buckeye League match of the season, Van Wert traveled to Elida and came back with a 48-29 victory over the Bulldogs. Individual results are listed below.

106 – Skylar Kirk (E) won by fall in 2:34 over Kaedyn Swander (VW)

113 – Matthew Dunno (VW) won by forfeit

120 – Ashton Baer (VW) won by decision 8-1 over Parker Guth (E)

126 – Killian Sudduth (VW) won by fall in 1:50 over Matthew Schumm (E)

132 – Keaton Sudduth (VW) won by fall in 1:27 over Issac Fredricks (E)

138 – Garrett Beemer (E) won by forfeit

145 – Connor Douglass (E) won by tech fall 19-3 over Fletcher Smith (VW)

152 – James Smith (VW) won by fall in 2:36 over Ayden Dailey (E)

160 – Macein Bigham (VW) won by decision 1-0 over Angelo Smith (E)

170 – Morgein Bigham (VW) won by forfeit

182 – Abram Collins (VW) won by forfeit

195 – Spencer Blue (VW) won by forfeit

220 – Tarez Russell (E) won by fall in :32 over Turner Witten (VW)

285 – Brock Lyons (E) won by fall in :45 over Eli Kline (VW)

The victory brought the Cougars to 5-4 in the WBL and 14-9 overall. Van Wert will wrestle in the Division II sectionals February 26 and 27 at Defiance High School.