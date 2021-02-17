Wassenberg prepares for H.S. Invitational

Farewell Ohio Watercolors, we will see you again. Up next? The annual High School Invitational! Calls for entry have gone out to area art teachers for 2021. We cancelled the invitational entirely in 2020, so we are super happy to have it back! It will be interesting to see what effect challenging year have had on the artwork of young people. This thought-provoking exhibit will be on view March 11-April 4.

A sample of art on wood grains by Debra Akers. Current call-for-entry at the Wassenberg Art Center.

Announcement . . . announcement! — Just in time for challenging Mother’s Day gifting we bring you Auction at the Wass! Similar to our fundraising auctions in years past, but this auction you can shop from the comfort of your sofa! This is a great way to finally purchase some art from some of our best Wassenberg artists. We are featuring other great gift items gathered from in and around Van Wert. The auction goes live on March 19 and ends April 30, just in time for Mother’s Day. Watch for more information and photos coming in the next weeks!

In-Grained! Call for entry and invitational exhibit will open on April 15 and will be on view through May 30. In-Grained is the result of a movement created by Ralph Stuckman of Celina who saw patterns and images in the grains of wood. Many artists have taken on working in this medium in both painting and sculpture! Artwork submission deadline is: April 9. Call for more information or questions!

We still have plenty of slots available for our virtual ArtReach (in a box!) ArtReach is coming to you. ArtReach boxes are now available to young artists ages 7 and up. The boxes come packed with 3–5 projects each month and what makes them different from other craft kits, is your artist will receive an art lesson along with the craft. For $25 per month, boxes can be picked up at the art center. Boxes can be ordered one at a time or via a subscription service which automatically renews. Boxes can then be picked up or we can ship for an extra fee. To order, call 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org or order online at: wassenbergartcenter.org.

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) (masks required) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

As always, we are open every Thursday evening until 9 p.m. Stop by for a pint or glass of wine and soak in some art or just hang out around our warm vintage fireplace!

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Sunday: 1-5 p.m., and Thursday 1-9 p.m. Mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.