Radio stations set Saturday hoops schedule

Van Wert independent sports

Radio stations 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have set broadcast schedules for Saturday. Both stations will broadcast doubleheaders that day.

WKSD has picked up the Antwerp-Perry boys’ basketball regular season finale and will go on the air with live pregame coverage at 1:45 p.m., followed by the game at 2:30 p.m.

WKSD will also air Saturday’s Division III girls’ sectional championship game between Paulding and Delphos Jefferson/Tinora, with live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.

WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will offer live coverage of Saturday’s rescheduled Parkway at Van Wert boys’ regular season finale. Pregame coverage will begin at 1, with tipoff at 1:30.

In addition, WERT will carry girls Division IV sectional championship basketball action between Lincolnview and Wayne Trace. Live pregame coverage will begin at 6:30, followed by tipoff at 7 p.m.