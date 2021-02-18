Weather delays local vaccine shipments

VW independent/submitted information

Due to the winter weather this week, COVID-19 vaccine shipments were delayed across the state of Ohio and parts of the United States.

The Van Wert County Health Department did not receive its COVID-19 vaccine shipments needed for the second dose clinics that were scheduled for this Friday (19th) at the Van Wert County Council on Aging and the Health Department.

Health officials are in the process of contacting those scheduled for Friday. Those individuals scheduled for the Council on Aging are being rescheduled for Thursday, February 25, at the same time and same site. Those scheduled for their second dose of Moderna at the health department will be contacted to reschedule for a different date.

Earlier this week, the health department did receive the shipment allocated for school personnel and will be vaccinating school personnel on Friday. This vaccine was specifically required to be used for school personnel by the state of Ohio.

Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio was also scheduled to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week, but it was also delayed. It will be cancelling its vaccination clinic for this week. Family Healthcare is rescheduling its clinics to be held Thursday and Friday of next week.

For more information in the future, continue to monitor the Van Wert County Health Department website, www.vanwertcountyhealth.org, as well as local news media and social media.