Crestview gets by stubborn Spencerville

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

SPENCERVILLE — In his final regular season game, Crestview’s Kalen Etzler scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help power the Knights by Spencerville 62-52 on Friday.

Crestview’s Kalen Etzler goes high to the hoop for a slam dunk against Spencerville on Friday. Etzler finished with 21 points. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The Knights finished the regular season 17-5 (7-1 NWC) and Spencerville finished 7-15 (3-5 NWC)

Nine of Etzler’s points came in the opening quarter, but Josh Henline countered with seven points and Spencerville led 16-13 at the end of the period. The Knights outscored the Bearcats 12-9 in the second quarter and the game was tied 25-25 at halftime. Henline scored six of Spencerville’s second quarter points and finished with 13 points, all in the first half.

Crestview enjoyed an 18-10 third quarter scoring advantage, with Gavin Etzler and Carson Kreischer each scoring seven points in the period. Kreischer went on to finish with 17 points.

The Knights won the fourth quarter scoring battle 19-17, with Rontae Jackson scoring six of his 10 points in the final period and Kalen Etzler adding five.

“It was a really physical game and I thought our guys did a good job with the adjustments we made at halftime,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “Spencerville did a good job making things tough for us at the offensive end but we did a good job of attacking and getting to the free throw line tonight.”

The Knights finished 13-of-20 from the foul line and 23-42 from the floor with 23 rebounds. Spencerville was 17-of-39 shooting and 12-of-16 from the free throw line with 16 rebounds. Crestview committed 12 turnovers, compared to 17 by the Bearcats.

“I’m pleased with the effort our guys gave tonight and I’m happy to come out with a hard fought road win,” Etzler said.

Spencerville will face Upper Scioto Valley in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Crestview will host the winner of Tuesday’s Leipsic/Delphos St. John’s game at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Scoring summary

Spencerville 16 9 10 17 – 52

Crestview 13 12 18 19 – 62

Spencerville: Josh Henline 3-5-13; Dylan Smith 5-0-12; Cade Elling 1-0-2; Keegan Goecke 2-4-8; Tyler Koenig 1-3-5; Dalton Prichard 3-0-7; Dylan Cook 2-0-5