Friday night basketball scoreboard
Here are final scores from area boys’ high school basketball games played on Friday, February 19.
WBL
Elida 52 Kenton 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 54 Wapakoneta 41
Shawnee 77 Bath 52
St. Marys Memorial 64 Defiance 51
Van Wert 51 Celina 43
NWC
Bluffton 58 Delphos Jefferson 48
Columbus Grove 79 Ada 38
Crestview 62 Spencerville 52
Lincolnview 64 Paulding 51
GMC
Fairview 23 Tinora 11
MAC
Coldwater 52 Delphos St. John’s 32
Fort Recovery 55 New Bremen 50
Marion Local 50 New Knoxville 35
St. Henry 56 Parkway 53
PCL
Leipsic 72 Fort Jennings 58
TRAC
Toledo St. John’s 63 Lima Sr. 41
Non-conference
Hicksville 67 Miller City 40
Kalida 38 Ayersville 36
Minster 48 Shawnee 36
Ottoville 72 Wayne Trace 58
