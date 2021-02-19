Lancers start fast, beat Paulding 64-51

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A fast start and hot shooting helped Lincolnview close the 2020-2021 regular season with a 64-51 win over Paulding on Friday.

“I was very proud of our guys and their effort tonight,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “Paulding has some really good players that can be tough to stop. Give credit to them, they made it challenging to get this win.”

Lincolnview’s Aaron Cavinder eyes the hoop during Friday night’s game against Paulding. Cavinder scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds against the Panthers. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Behind seven points by Collin Overholt and six by Creed Jessee, the Lancers (16-5, 6-2 NWC) jumped out to a 20-12 first quarter lead, then Jessee added 10 more in the second quarter as Lincolnview enjoyed a 39-26 halftime lead. Blake McGarvey scored six of Paulding’s points in the second period while Hunter Kauser added five.

Jake Bowersock scored four of Lincolnview’s eight third quarter points, while Kauser and McGarvey combined for nine of Paulding’s 13 points. McGarvey, who finished with 18 points, added seven more in the fourth quarter, but Lincolnview’s Clayton Leeth erupted for nine of his 12 points in the period.

Jessee paced the Lancers with 18 points, Overholt added 11 and Bowersock finished with 10 points. Lincolnview was 26-of-42 (60 percent) from the floor and 7-of-10 from the free throw line. The Lancers committed 14 turnovers but had a 24-17 rebounding advantage, with Jessee and Aaron Cavinder each grabbing five.

“I’m proud of this team and the eight seniors we have,” Hammons said. “They did a good job and I’m proud of the effort they gave. I think we ended the season on a high note and that is how you want to go into the tournament. We have a very difficult district and we are going to have to be locked in every game. It all starts Tuesday against a tough Patrick Henry team.”

McGarvey led Paulding (7-12, 3-5 NWC) with 18 points and six rebounds and Kauser added 17 points. The Panthers were 19-of-49 shooting and 4-of-7 from the foul line with 11 turnovers.

Lincolnview will host the Patriots in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Paulding will play at Coldwater at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Division III sectional semifinals.

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 20 19 8 17 – 64

Paulding 12 14 13 12 – 51

Lincolnview: Garrett Richardson 1-0-2; Clayton Leeth 5-1-12; Aaron Cavinder 3-2-8; Collin Overholt 5-0-11; Landon Price 1-0-3; Jake Bowersock 3-4-10; Creed Jessee 7-0-18

Paulding: Andrew Adams 1-0-3; Blake McGarvey 6-4-18; Christian Bauer 3-0-6; Nick Manz 1-0-2; Hunter Kauser 6-0-17; Zach Gorrell 1-0-2; Payton Beckman 1-0-3

JV: Lincolnview 50-45