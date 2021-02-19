Statebound again!

Van Wert senior bowler Lorrie Decker finished as the Division II district individual champion at Westgate Lanes in Lima on Thursday and she qualified for the State Tournament for the four time in four years. Decker rolled a 665 series (224-206-235) and fired 23 of 35 possible strikes to finish as the gold medalist. Decker will return to action at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl next Friday, February 26. The season came to an end for the boys’ team after a ninth place finish. Logan Goodwin led the Cougars with a three game series of 603. Photo courtesy of Gibby’s Photo