City Planning Commission sets meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Planning Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in Van Wert City Council Chambers, 515 E. Main St. in Van Wert, to discuss the final plat for Washington Place Phase IV B. Also on the agenda is a request to change zoning for 1302 Lincoln Highway (12034734101) and 105 John Brown Road (120344523200) from R-1 to B-3.