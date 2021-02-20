SWCD seeks youngsters for poster contest

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is seeking young artists in grades K-12 to compete in its annual post contest.

The contest is open to all Van Wert County students, and each submitted creation may not be traced from other artists’ work or from photographs. Each entry must have the completed form signed by a parent or guardian attached to the back of the poster.

The form can be downloaded from the SWCD website at www.vanwertswcd.org on the education page, while the topic, “Healthy Forest = Healthy Communities,” must appear on the front of the poster.

The deadline to turn in posters to the Van Wert SWCD is 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

Posters will be judged on grade divisions: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. First-place entries from each level will receive a certificate from the Van Wert SWCD and will be submitted to the state poster contest, which will be held this coming summer. Posters selected from the state contest will be forwarded on to the national poster contest. Posters at the national level will be judged on: Conservation message (50 percent); visual effectiveness (30 percent); originality (10 percent) and universal appeal (10 percent).

Additional information can be found at: http://www.nacdnet.org/general-resources/conservation-district-directory/ or by calling the SWCD Office at 419.238.9591.