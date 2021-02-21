Welker to state!

Van Wert’s Jayden Welker (pictured above) is state bound after finishing fifth in the 100 yard butterfly (53.18) at the Division II district tournament held Friday at Bowling Green State University. He’ll swim again Thursday at Canton McKinley High School. All other Cougar swimmers set personal records at the district tournament. 100 Backstroke: 31st (1:11.01 –Jamie Burenga); 400 Freestyle Relay: 21st (4:14.88 – Tyra McClain, Gracie Mull, Jamie Burenga, Allie Etter); 200 Medley Relay: 15th (1:47.78 –Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker); 200 Freestyle: 27th (2:01.64 – Ian Rex); 200 Freestyle Relay: 14th (1:35.09 – Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Travis Francis, Octavius Tucker); 100 Backstroke: 30th (1:02.33 – Ian Rex); 400 Freestyle Relay: 12th (3:31.92 – Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker, Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher). Photo submitted