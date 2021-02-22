Ella J. Jackson

Ella J. Jackson, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:48 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at her residence.

She was born January 17, 1939, in Van Wert, the daughter of George and Edna (Dietrich) Hofmann, who both preceded her in death. On December 25, 1960, she married John “Dick” Jackson, who survives. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Ella was a 1957 graduate of Van Wert High School. In 1999, she retired as the treasurer of Vantage Career Center. Prior to working at Vantage, Ella was the assistant treasurer at Van Wert City Schools.

Ella was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she was in the Lady’s Aid Society and formerly sang in the choir. She was also volunteered with Twigs II.

Ella enjoyed gardening and doing yard work. She was also an avid quilter and make quilts for all of her grandchildren. Ella loved her family and especially loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She is survived by three sons, Kevin (Andrea) Jackson of Toledo, Troy (Barbara) Jackson of North Carolina, and Pat (Shanann) Jackson of Van Wert; two sisters, Louise Showalter of Van Wert and Elsie (Al) Selking of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and nine grandchildren.

Ella was also preceded in death by her siblings, Oscar Hofmann and Delores Whitcraft, and a grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.