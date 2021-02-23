Etzler, Overholt, Jessee 1st team NWC

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview’s Kalen Etzler and Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt and Creed Jessee are among the players named to the Northwest Conference boys’ basketball first team.

Joining Etzler, Overholt and Jessee are Columbus Grove’s Blake Reynolds, who was also named NWC Player of the Year and Tayt Birnesser, and Blake McGarvey of Paulding.

All-NWC Second Team honors went to Josh Henline of Spencerville, Ian Wannemacher of Delphos Jefferson, Gabe Clement of Columbus Grove, Tyler Clum of Allen East and Paulding’s Payton Beckman.

Crestview’s Carson Kreischer was named All-NWC Honorable Mention, along with Lincolnview’s Jake Bowersock and Clayton Leeth; Micah Cook, Ada; Gabe Criblez and Garrett Newland, Allen East; Kyler Kinn, Bluffton; Colin Bailey, Delphos Jefferson, and Keegan Goecke, Spencerville.

After leading his team to a 19-2 (8-0 NWC) record and an outright conference championship, Columbus Grove’s Chris Sautter was named Coach of the Year.