Lancers shut down Patrick Henry 61-45

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Fifth-seeded Lincolnview harassed No. 13 seed Patrick Henry into 20 turnovers and held the Patriots to just 35 percent shooting in a 61-45 Division IV sectional semifinal win at home on Tuesday night.

The victory improved Lincolnview’s record to 17-5 and it set up a rematch against Kalida for the sectional championship. Patrick Henry’s season came to an end at 7-16.

Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt (11) fights through Patrick Henry defenders during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional semifinal game. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Collin Overholt scored the first five points of the game and the Lancers jumped out to a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Aaron Cavinder opened the second quarter with a deep triple from the top of the key, then Overholt and Jake Bowersock combined for 11 points to help put Lincolnview ahead 33-16 by halftime.

Throughout the first half, Lincolnview consistently turned Patrick Henry turnovers into points.

“Our pressure gave them some problems throughout the game and credit our guys, I thought we did a good job getting after the basketball and making things difficult and forcing them into tough shots,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “In the first half they didn’t get a lot of easy looks, but at the end of the first half we let up a little bit and let them have a good run.”

Creed Jessee went to work in the third quarter, scoring six of his eight points in the period and Lincolnview’s lead ballooned to as many as 25, before the Patriots closed with a 9-2 run that made it 48-30 at the end of the quarter.

Both coaches emptied their benches in the fourth quarter and Peter McMaster and Fletcher Collins notched baskets for the Lancers.

Overholt led Lincolnview with 13 points while Bowersock had 12 points and seven rebounds.

“He’s been doing that for us for three years,” Hammons said of Bowersock. “It’s great to have Jake on our team, he’s a workhorse down there and he does all the little things for us. He finishes down low and if we need a bucket by the hoop we’re going to him, and he rebounds and defends the other team’s best player.”

The Lancers were 24-of-57 from the floor, including 19-of-37 from inside the three point arc, and 8-of-12 from the foul line. Patrick Henry held a slight advantage on the boards, 30-27.

“I told our guys we didn’t play our best game and we’re going to have to come this Friday, but I’m proud of them and the effort they gave,” Hammons said.

Patrick Henry converted 17-of-48 shots and 5-of-10 free throws. Gage Seemann and Braden Hall each scored eight points for the Patriots.

Lincolnview will travel to Kalida to play for the sectional title on Friday night. The fourth-seeded Wildcats advanced with a 53-15 win over Continental, and Kalida topped the Lancers 52-49 on December 23.

“Coach (Ryan) Stechschulte does a phenomenal job and we know what they do and they’re going to know exactly what we’re going to do,” Hammons said. “It should be a heck of a basketball game and it’s one we’re looking forward to. I think if we take care of the ball and play our style of game and play the way we want to, I think we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 14 19 15 13 – 61

Patrick Henry 5 11 14 15 – 45

Lincolnview: Garrett Richardson 2-0-4; Clayton Leeth 1-2-4; Aaron Cavinder 3-0-9; Peter McMaster 1-0-2; Collin Overholt 5-2-13; Landon Price 2-0-5; Daegan Hatfield 1-0-2; Jake Bowersock 4-4-12; Creed Jessee 4-0-8; Fletcher Collins 1-0-2

Patrick Henry: Clayton Feehan 2-0-4; Gavin Jackson 1-0-3; Will Seedorf 2-1-5; Landon Johnson 1-0-2; Gage Seemann 4-0-8; Layke Crossland 0-2-2; Caleb Rosengarten 2-2-7; Corbin Johnson 1-0-3; Ivan Delgaod 1-0-3; Braden Hall 3-0-8