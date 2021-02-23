On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school boys sectional and girls district tournament basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change due to COVID-19.
WKSD
Tuesday, February 23 – Patrick Henry at Lincolnview (boys D-IV)
Wednesday, February 24 – Paulding at Coldwater (boys D-III)
Thursday, February 25 – Crestview vs. North Central (girls D-IV, 5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, February 25 – Wayne Trace vs. Ottoville (girls D-IV, 7:30 p.m.)
Friday, February 26 – Antwerp vs. Hilltop/Stryker (boys D-IV)
Saturday, February 27 – TBA
WERT
Friday, February 26 – Wayne Trace vs. Liberty-Benton/Riverdale (boys D-III)
Saturday, February 27 – Van Wert vs. Defiance (boys D-II)
