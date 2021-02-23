On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Here are this week’s high school boys sectional and girls district tournament basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change due to COVID-19.

WKSD

Tuesday, February 23 – Patrick Henry at Lincolnview (boys D-IV)

Wednesday, February 24 – Paulding at Coldwater (boys D-III)

Thursday, February 25 – Crestview vs. North Central (girls D-IV, 5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, February 25 – Wayne Trace vs. Ottoville (girls D-IV, 7:30 p.m.)

Friday, February 26 – Antwerp vs. Hilltop/Stryker (boys D-IV)

Saturday, February 27 – TBA

WERT

Friday, February 26 – Wayne Trace vs. Liberty-Benton/Riverdale (boys D-III)

Saturday, February 27 – Van Wert vs. Defiance (boys D-II)