Random Thoughts: tournament time

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around an exciting winter sports season at Van Wert High School, boys and girls tournament time and spring sports.

A rare accomplishment

Congratulations and good luck to Van Wert High School senior bowler Lorrie Decker, who qualified for this week’s Division II state tournament.

Decker earned her fourth consecutive trip to Columbus by winning the individual district championship in Lima last week, an impressive feat. Even more impressive is getting to state four times in any sports. It’s a rare accomplishment for anyone at any school.

Best of luck to her.

Swimming

Van Wert’s Jayden Welker is headed east to Canton to swim the 100-yard butterfly at the Division II state tournament.

Like any sport, getting a spot in the state tournament is difficult but in some ways it seems more difficult in swimming.

Best of luck to Welker.

Van Wert hoops

I’ve been covering high school sports for a long time and I can’t think of an in-season turnabout like the one at Van Wert.

I’m talking about the boys’ basketball team, which won 10 of its final 11 games to finish the regular season 11-10. I’ve seen teams start slow and finish fast but never like this.

Saturday night at Defiance should be very interesting.

Tournament time

Boys sectionals get underway tonight as Lincolnview entertains Patrick Henry. Crestview and Van Wert have byes and will play Friday and Saturday, respectively.

I’m going to make a prediction – some might agree with it, some might not, but I think all three teams will be playing in next week’s district semifinals. Yes, that will involve Van Wert and Lincolnview pulling off upsets, but I believe both will do it.

On the girls’ side, I fully expect to see Crestview in the Division IV district finals in Defiance on Saturday. Who the Lady Knights will play is a coin flip, at least in my opinion. Wayne Trace and Ottoville seems to be evenly matched entering their district semifinal game.

Wrestling sectionals are set for this Friday and Saturday and all three of Van Wert County’s teams improved throughout the season. I’m excited to see how things go this weekend.

Spring sports

You wouldn’t know by looking outside that it’s time for spring sports practices, but it is. Practices began on Monday (indoors of course) and before it, baseball, softball and track and field will be underway.

It’ll be nice to have those sports back, after COVID-19 robbed 2020 of spring sports.

I expect there will be some bumps along the way, but at least there will be a season.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.