Signups set for Van Wert Youth Baseball

Submitted information

Van Wert Youth Baseball has a league for 8, 9 and 10 year olds and a league for 11 and 12 year olds. The season will run from April to July.

Registration will be held at the Jubilee Park Office, 137 Gleason Ave from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7; 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, and 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.

2021 registration forms are being sent home from school this week or you can go to http://vwyb.com and print it from there.

If you can’t make it to any of those dates please contact Ben Price at 419.605.3997.