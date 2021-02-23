VW Boosters holding Flower Sale

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club’s annual Flower Sale is underway and will run through Tuesday, March 9, with a delivery date for the flowers, fruits and vegetables on Wednesday, May 5.

Order forms can be picked up from a 2020-2021 Athletic Booster Club Parent Representative, in the Van Wert Elementary School, Van Wert Middle School or Van Wert High School offices, or via the Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club’s social media pages.

For specific questions please contact Lee Ann Pratt at l_pratt@vwcs.net.