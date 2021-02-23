YMCA, Haven of Hope help homeless men

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County recently reached out to Haven of Hope and opened the YMCA doors as a daytime warming shelter for homeless men served by the shelter.

The Van Wert YMCA partners with Haven of Hope to provide homeless men a warm place to stay during the day when temperatures are frigid. YMCA photo

During the recent frigid weather, the homeless were a concern of the YMCA. All too often the homeless slip between the cracks and struggle to find not only jobs, transportation, and appropriate identification information, they also have trouble finding a warm place to stay.

“Barriers to getting the help they need and the day to day anxiety of finding a place to sleep or stay warm, contributes to their feelings of hopelessness, depression, and anger,” said YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab.

This outreach is not new for the YMCA; over the past 15 years, the YMCA has provided showers, shelter, food, work, and recreational opportunities to homeless men that temporarily stay at the Fountain Inn, or are directed to the YMCA by the Salvation Army and local churches — and now Haven of Hope.

“Creating a safe Christian-based environment for these most needy in our community is a mission that the YMCA, its volunteer board of directors, and all of the staff embrace,” added Kocab.

The YMCA is part of a larger collaborative effort to soothe the pain and suffering of others. Being part of the greater community effort with Haven of Hope, local churches, Love Inc., and numerous other volunteers and organizations is something everyone should take pride in being part of.

“I love the YMCA and all of the support and kindness they have offered; I will miss everyone when I leave to visit my son for the first time in four years,” said Dan C. a resident at Haven of Hope.

The YMCA’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. More information on the YMCA can be found at www.vwymca.org.