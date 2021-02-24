Humane Society donation…

Westwood Car Wash, owned by Kent and Cathy Kundert of Ohio City, recently donated $300 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. “In addition to the monetary donation, our employees donated over one hundred items for the shelter’s current needs,” said Westwood General Manager Trista Parsons. Items donated included hand sanitizer, disinfectant, and office supplies. The Humane Society plans to begin construction this summer on a new animal shelter/adoption center on Fox Road. Shown are (from the left) Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott, Van Wert site manager Devyn Murphy, employee Carson Bowen, and Parsons. Humane Society photo