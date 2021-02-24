Ohio to remember COVID-19 victims

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — In remembrance of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died due to COVID-19, including more than 14,000 Ohioans, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset on Friday, February 26.

The order was issued Tuesday in accordance with the order issued by the President of the United States of America.