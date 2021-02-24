YWCA poster winners…

The YWCA of Van Wert County is a community partner with the Van Wert Middle School Cougar Leaders. This year, the YWCA has started a new initiative at the middle school level to bring attention to various awareness months that the YWCA recognizes as pertaining to its mission. February is Black History Month. Shown are the winners of this month’s poster contest: Meagan Mason (above, eighth grader) and Brenna Kimmet and Lilly Serna (seventh graders). YWCA photos