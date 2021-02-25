First Fed announces building expansion

VW independent/submitted information

First Federal of Van Wert has announced a building expansion that will commence this spring. The construction will add several new offices and a larger meeting room to First Federal’s facility on Fox Road, while also renovating the existing building. The renovation will include modernizing the bank’s lobby, existing offices, and teller area.

“We are excited for what this growth means for our employees, our customers, and our community. This project is a collaboration of growth and looking toward the future,” said First Federal President/CEO Brian Renner. “The growth we’ve experienced is a result of the success of the Van Wert community and the confidence our customers have in First Federal.”

The project was modeled by Design Collaborative and Structure First, while H.A. Dorsten of Minster is the general contractor and will use local subcontractors for various portions of the project. While the project will be completed in phases, First Federal will maintain normal business hours to take care of all customer banking needs. First Federal is committed to outstanding customer service even if the lobby may not be accessible at times during the renovation. Drive-thru banking will remain open through the entire construction project, and First Federal offers a full range of online and mobile banking options.

“We listened to our customers, we reviewed our goals, and we reviewed the efficiencies of our business. It was clear that we needed to make some improvements to the facility to make banking better for our customers and the Van Wert community. With this plan in place, we are improving the banking experience for our customers for years to come,” Renner explained.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 23 years since we built our office on Fox Road. The building is in good shape, but it is also in need of an addition and an update to handle the growing needs of our customers and our community,” added First Federal Board Michael Cross. “With our renovation, First Federal will move forward into the ever-changing banking industry with the newest technology and equipment available.”

First Federal will provide updates to the community on the status of the project and possible lobby closures. Due to the pandemic, the lobby is currently closed for the safety of the community and the employees. The institution will begin construction while the lobby is closed to minimize the impact to customers.

First Federal of Van Wert is a locally owned and operated institution serving the Van Wert community since 1893. As an independent community bank, First Federal takes great pride in supporting the Van Wert community.