John E. Richardson

John E. Richardson, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Shane Hill in Rockford.

John E. Richardson

He was born February 12, 1934, in Flint, Michigan, the son of Bernard and Helen Any (Kearns) Richardson, who both preceded him in death. On May 29, 1954, he married the former Peggy Louise Myers, who passed away February 8, 2008. On November 8, 2008, he married the former Mary Jane Perry, who also preceded him in death on February 24, 2019.

Survivors include his two sons, Paul E. (Anne) Richardson of Wren and Stephen E. Richardson of Convoy; a daughter, Jill A. (Todd) Williams of Rockford; eight grandchildren, Seth Richardson, Kayla Richardson, Amy Jo Bruce, Linda Enicks, Ryan On, Bryce Richardson, Brant Richardson, and Wyatt Richardson; two great-grandchildren, Jedidiah and Ezekiel; and three stepchildren, Daniel (Tracie) Perry of Warren, Illinois, John (Marla) Perry of Savannah, Georgia, and Barbara Perry Young of Warren, Illinois.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew K. Richardson; a sister, Leone McLaren; and a brother, Donald Richardson.

John was a journeyman tool and die maker and ordained minister of the Missionary Church Association and United Brethren in Christ denominations. John was a 1954 graduate of Fort Wayne Bible College and a 1978 graduate of Huntington College with a Master’s of Christian Ministries degree. He was ordained in the Missionary Church in 1962, and was the former pastor at the Christian Union Church in Vaughnsville, the Missionary Church in Groveland, the Etna Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church in Huntington, Wren United Brethren in Christ Church, the Greenbrier United Brethren in Christ Church, and the Elgin UB in Christ Church. Later he was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church, where he taught Sunday school for a number of years, served as deacon of visitation, and was member of the church choir. John was also a tool and die maker at the former Teleflex Corporation, retiring in 2002.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating.

Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.