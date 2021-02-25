Local COVID cases, hospitalizations down

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, February 18, for a total of 2,229 confirmed cases. The Health District reports no known hospitalizations this week and a decrease in cases.

To date, the health department has given 4,514 COVID-19 vaccinations and asks residents to watch media and news outlets for announcements regarding vaccination clinics.