VWCS Board of Education hears COVID, funding updates

VWCS Superintendent Mark Bagley provides updates to his Board of Education during February’s meeting on Wednesday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

There’s been a big drop in COVID-19 numbers in the Van Wert City Schools.

That was the word from Superintendent Mark Bagley during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting. At one point, as many as 10 staff and students per week were out because of the virus, but that number is down to one or two, Bagley noted.

Bagley also commended Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton, who organized last Friday’s staff vaccination clinic.

“We had over 200 people vaccinated in two hours,” Bagley said. “Our next date for that is organized already — it’s Friday, March 12, right before our spring break, and we’ll do it very similar that day.”

Bagley also addressed calamity days used so far this school year.

“We have plenty of hours, we could miss 20 days of school and be okay, but we know that’s not best educationally,” Bagley explained. “The first five (days) are essentially free. Days 6-9 are very unique to Van Wert City Schools — from 10-3 our staff do professional development. On Day 10 we’ll be remote with the exact same time frame of 10-3.”

On a different topic, Bagley addressed House Bill 1, which is known as the Fair School Funding Plan, and he noted three meetings are scheduled in Columbus to discuss it.

“They simply want to put that in the biennium budget, which would be great to put that in there,” the superintendent stated. “That would benefit Van Wert City Schools. We have lost out on some opportunities in the past with some different things, whether it’s wind energy or other things, but this would benefit Van Wert without question as we move forward.”

Bagley also said state testing will take place in the spring, but with some flexibility.

“One of the things Governor DeWine said in his press conference this week is the data from the tests will be useful, but schools shouldn’t be graded on that this year.”

Two memorandums of understanding regarding calamity days and remote learning were approved by the board, along with a service agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and a lease agreement with the City of Van Wert for the annual July 4 fireworks display.

The board also heard a brief presentation by Early Childhood Center Principal Lori Bittner, preschool teacher Nicole Adams, and kindergarten teacher Amy Smith on phonemic awareness.

Tax abatement agreements were approved between the board and First Federal Savings and Loan of Van Wert and Trucent Renewable Chemicals.

Board member Greg Blackmore said he was contacted by a realtor about property at the site of the former Washington Elementary School and Board President Anthony Adams said he had a similar conversation.

“It’s certainly not something we’re looking to act on at this point,” Adams said.

In personnel matters, the board accepted two staff resignations, including Becky Scheidt, high school paraprofessional, and Rick Allen, custodial/maintenance worker, as well as the following supplemental contract resignations: Melissa Bloomfield, play director, and Bill Steinecker, junior varsity softball coach.

Allen was then hired as head high school/middle school custodian/maintenance worker and Steinecker was approved as a volunteer assistant softball coach. The board also approved Kateri Steinecker as JV softball coach and Gage Chiles as a volunteer assistant track coach.

Board members agreed to hire Debbie Pollack as Early Childhood Center secretary and Thomas Leinendecker as a custodial/cleaning worker.

The board also accepted a lengthy list of donations to the athletic department, including $10,000 from Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, $6,500 from the Van Wert Athletic Boosters for the YMCA rental, and $6,500 from the booster club for football state championship rings. A donation of $4,000 was accepted from Honda for the middle school robotics club.

Adams lauded the work of Athletic Director Trent Temple for bringing in increased donations to partially offset decreased revenues related to COVID-19, adding that, with a few more donations, it’s possible the athletic department will break even.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.