YMCA sets Good Friday Breakfast speakers

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County invites local residents to attend the annual YMCA Good Friday Prayer Breakfast on Friday, April 2, starting at 7 a.m., at Hickory Sticks Golf Course south of Van Wert. This event will be featured on Facebook Live!

Rylee and Dayna Motycka

This year’s featured speaker is Dayna Motycka and her husband, Tim, who will share the story of their personal faith journey during their young daughter, Rylee’s, battle against cancer.

Breakfast this year will include coffee and doughnuts provided by Truly Divine and doors will open at 6:30 that morning. Tickets are limited this year due to COVID-19 capacity guidelines and are available at the Van Wert YMCA front desk for $10 each.

Those who would like to donate to this event can visit www.vwymca.org and click “Give” in the right-hand corner. All proceeds from this event will be donated to charity.

The mission at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.