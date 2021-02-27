Hospital lifts some visitation restrictions

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health, which first implemented visitor restrictions in March 2020 to help control the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, on Thursday announced it will begin to lift some of those restrictions. The new visitation guidelines detailed below went into effect Friday, February 26.

Visiting hours are daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pediatric Inpatient

Two healthy adult primary caregivers may accompany pediatric patients. Caregivers are invited to stay in a patient’s room for the entire duration of a patient’s stay.

Adult Inpatient

One healthy visitor, age 18 or older, at a time may accompany each adult inpatient during visiting hours (8 a.m.-7 p.m.). No visitors are allowed for adult patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are being evaluated for COVID-19.

Adult Emergency Services

Two healthy visitors at a time may accompany each adult patient. No visitors are allowed for patients who have tested positive for or are being evaluated for COVID-19.

Pediatric Emergency Services

Two healthy visitors at a time may accompany each pediatric patient. Siblings under age 18 are not permitted at this time.

Labor and Delivery

Mothers laboring and delivering may have a support person throughout their stay, who is invited for the entire duration of a patient’s stay. One additional healthy adult visitor, age 18 or older, at a time may be present during visiting hours (8 a.m.-7 p.m.).

Surgery and Procedures

One healthy visitor, age 18 or older, is allowed to accompany each adult patient to a procedure or same-day surgery.

Two adult primary caregivers may accompany each pediatric patient to an outpatient procedure or surgery.

All Patients at End of Life

Patients who are nearing end of life may have additional visitors present.

Pastoral Care

Pastoral visits and clergy support from a patient’s own faith community are always welcome and will not “count” toward a patient’s approved visitors for the day.

As Van Wert Health begins this phased approach, it continues to support proper social distancing and masking guidelines. For more information about the added measures Van Wert Health is taking to ensure the safety of its patients, visitors, and staff members, visit vanwerthealth.org/patients-visitors/visiting-guidelines