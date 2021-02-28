Braun donates to United Way campaign

VW independent/submitted information

Braun Industries recently completed its 2020-2021 campaign for the United Way of Van Wert County.

Braun employees worked together and gave generously in support of the 34 agencies that are funded by United Way. As a company, Braun Industries included a corporate contribution as well.

United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith said she and United Way members agencies thank Braun for helping those who need it most.