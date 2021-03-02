Celebrate contributions of develop. disabled residents

Michelle and Sue Lichtle with some of their craft handiwork. VWCBDD photo

VW independent/submitted information

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities (VWCBDD) is encouraging the community to celebrate the many contributions of people with developmental disabilities. VWCBDD also seeks to raise awareness about the inclusion of all people in all facets of community life.

“The individuals with disabilities that we serve, and their supports, are grateful for the encouragement from the community to help continue to foster independence and provide inclusive opportunities,” said Paula Miller, VWCBDD Community Employment Coordinator. “Our Youth Transition group is always enthusiastic to be involved in community events and volunteering locally.”

Malynda Custer learned a couple of years ago that her son, Jordy, who is mostly non-verbal, had memorized the hymns at church.

“The music stopped, and we were shocked when he continued to sing the song,” Custer said. “It brought tears to my eyes. We had no idea that he could sing whole songs.

“Come to find out from a neurologist at Cleveland Clinic, that the music side of the brain is the opposite side of speech,” she added. “St Paul’s Reformed Church in America is very welcoming of Jordy. He wanted to get up and help collect money, and they are more than willing to let him. It makes him feel happy.”

“COVID-19 has created more hurdles for individuals with disabilities to stay connected to the community, but we are still seeing individuals following their passions and thriving in our community,” said VWCBDD Superintendent James Stripe.

Meghan Bell works at a factory in Eaton and likes to spend time with her boyfriend and friends. She is incredibly involved in Special Olympics, including bowling, basketball, and softball. While Special Olympics has slowed down due to the pandemic, Bell has continued to stay connected to bowling and the community through a local bowling league.

“This is my first year doing bowling leagues. I’m on a team and I usually sub for different teams,” said Bell. During the summer she says she likes to ride bikes and go on walks to downtown, the park, and the reservoir. She likes going to the movies and watching her niece and nephew participate in sports.

Sue Lichtle says that she has always made community connections a priority for her daughter, Michelle. Lichtle is a crafter and enjoys doing crafts with her daughter. They recently participated in a painting class together at Playing with Paint.

Michelle enjoys going to Crestview’s games to watch her nephew, going to events at Fountain Park, and shopping uptown. Michelle is also involved in Bocce ball, basketball skills, swimming, and bowling with Special Olympics. “She has 117 medals, and we had an open house to celebrate when she hit 100 medals,” said Sue.

“I’ve always taken her to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, and she has a ball,” Lichtle added. The Van Wert Community has been good. She learns social skills through community connections and makes so many friends.”

Follow VWCBDD on Facebook for more local stories promoting community involvement and inclusion during this month-long campaign.