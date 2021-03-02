Dennis N. Vickery

Dennis N. Vickery, 70, passed away Monday morning, March 1, 2021, at his residence in Van Wert.

Dennis N. Vickery

He was born December 10, 1950, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Neil Robert and Betty J. (Conley) Vickery, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Patrick Vickery, who died in 2012.

Survivors include his children, Jordan Dennis Vickery of Van Wert and Stacie Allison Mason of Marion; six grandchildren, Teniyan, Tieran, Tahyean, Tahj, Taryan Mason, and Julian D. Vickery; two great-grandchildren, Korenn and Keyluh Mason; three sisters, Linda Lifsey of Van Wert, Connie Schroth of St. Louis, Missouri, and Gayle Pritchard of Bay Village; and his loving life partner, Pamela Williamson.

Dennis was a 1969 graduate of Van Wert High School. He had worked at Huffy Manufacturing until 1996, then retired from Varco Purden Steel Buildings in Van Wert. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Van Wert. Dennis enjoyed softball and hunting arrowheads in his earlier years.

There will be calling hours from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Please observe pandemic prodigals of face coverings and social distancing.