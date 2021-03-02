Funds awarded for food/shelter agencies

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County has been chosen to receive $10,910 to supplement food and shelter programs under the Phase 38 SSA process. The selection was made by a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consisting of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, and United Way Worldwide, which provides the administrative staff and functions as fiscal agent.

A local board is responsible for distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high need areas around the country. The board is made up of Andy McMahon of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Jackie Teegarden of Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, Catherine Reed of the American Red Cross, Deborah Weigner of the Salvation Army, Teresa Shaffer and Nancy Replogle of First United Methodist Church’s Co-Op Ministries, Betsy Hamman of the YWCA, Kathy Taylor of Crisis Care, Jessica Ritchey as a community representative, and Vicki Smith of the United Way of Van Wert County.

The local board will determine how the funds awarded to Van Wert County are distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must:

Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government

Be eligible to receive Federal funds

Have an accounting system

Practice non-discrimination

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

Be a private voluntary organization and must have a voluntary board

Qualifying organizations are urged to apply. Van Wert County distributed funds last year to Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, First United Methodist Co-Operative Ministries, and Haven of Hope.

Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for funding must contact Smith at the United Way office for an application. The deadline for applications is 11 a.m. Monday, March 15.

For more information, contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689.