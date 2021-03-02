Lincolnview falls short against Bulldogs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ELIDA — Four late free throws by Blake Reynolds boosted No. 4 Columbus Grove to a 44-38 Division IV district semifinal win over Lincolnview at Elida on Tuesday.

Lincolnview’s season ended at 18-6, while Columbus Grove improved to 21-2 and moved on to Friday’s district championship game against Putnam County league foe Ottoville.

Collin Overholt dribbles the ball during Tuesday night’s Division IV district semifinal game against Columbus Grove. Overholt finished the game with 10 points. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I thought the guys gave us everything they had,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “They left everything on the floor. We battled for four quarters and gave Grove everything they wanted.”

A layup by Collin Overholt pulled the Lancers to within two, 40-38 with 24.6 seconds left, but Reynolds, who finished with 19 points, converted four straight foul shots after that to seal the win for the Bulldogs. Columbus Grove finished the game 11-of-15 from the free throw line, compared to 2-of-4 by Lincolnview.

Trailing by two, the Lancers had a pair of layups fall off the rim late in the fourth quarter and finished the game 17-of-40 from the floor, while Columbus Grove was 16-of-43 shooting. Neither team had much success from beyond the three point line, with Lincolnview going 2-of-15 and Columbus Grove 1-of-17.

“The guys followed the game plan perfectly, but we didn’t make enough plays,” Hammons said.

Lincolnview bolted out to a 5-0 lead and led 7-2, but Columbus Grove scored 12 unanswered points to take a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. A bucket by Reynolds gave the Bulldogs a 16-9 advantage, but the Lancers answered with a 8-0 run to go head 17-16 with 1:56 left until halftime. Tayt Birnesser scored the final basket of the first half, giving Columbus Grove an 18-17 lead.

Birnesser extended the lead to 21-17 with an early third quarter triple and the Bulldogs went on to enjoy a 27-23 advantage entering the final period. Trailing 31-25, Creed Jessee hit a trey and converted a layup, then Jake Bowersock converted a pair of free throws to give Lincolnview a 32-31 lead with 4:58 left. Bowersock went on to finish with a team high 12 points, but it was the final time the Lancers would lead in the game.

Overholt finished with 10 points and Jessee added nine, including seven in the final period.

It was the final game for eight Lancer seniors – Overholt, Bowersock, Jessee, Clayton Leeth, Aaron Cavinder, Peter McMaster, Isaiah Peterson and Fletcher Collins.

“I can’t say enough about this group of eight seniors,” Hammons said. “They are amazing young men and they will do anything you ask and are one of the most unselfish groups I’ve ever coached. I love these guys and they left a great mark on our program.”

Scoring summary

Col. Grove 10 8 9 17 – 44

Lincolnview 7 10 6 15 – 38

Columbus Grove: Blake Reynolds 6-7-19; Tayt Birnesser 5-1-11; Gabe Clement 3-2-8; Trey Sautter 1-0-2; Ethan Halker 1-0-2; Jacksen Schroeder 0-2-2

Lincolnview: Clayton Leeth 2-0-4; Aaron Cavinder 1-0-3; Collin Overholt 5-0-10; Jake Bowersock 5-2-12; Creed Jessee 4-0-9