On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Here are this week’s boys district and girls regional tournament basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.
Tuesday, March 2
WKSD – Antwerp vs. Fayette (D-IV boys district, 5 p.m. pregame)
WKSD – Toledo Christian vs. Hicksville (D-IV boys, 7 p.m. pregame)
WERT – Columbus Grove vs. Lincolnview (D-IV boys, 5 p.m. pregame)
WERT – Ottoville vs. Crestview (D-IV boys, 7 p.m. pregame)
Thursday, March 4
WKSD – Crestview vs. Toledo Christian (D-IV girls regional, 5 p.m. pregame)
WKSD – Wayne Trace vs. Bath (D-III boys district, 7 p.m. pregame)
Friday, March 5
TBA
Saturday, March 6
TBA
