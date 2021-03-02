Random Thoughts: hoops, Buti and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Division IV Elida district, the Crestview Lady Knights, Defiance athletic director Jerry Buti, a tournament upset and NFL trade demands.

Elida district

The much anticipated boys Division IV Elida district is finally upon us. No. 5 seed Lincolnview will take on No. 1 seed Columbus Grove at 5:30 tonight, followed by No. 2 seed Ottoville and No. 3 seed Crestview.

Yes, Columbus Grove is the favorite and deservedly so and yes, a Lincolnview win would be considered a fairly sizable upset. Those things happen, that’s why they play the games.

I still think the second game is a toss-up and should be a great one.

It’s a shame only one of these teams can advance on to the regional.

Crestview girls

This Crestview girls team is fun to watch. They can score but I can’t help but think that they’re slightly underrated defensively and I’m anxious to see how they fare against Toledo Christian on Thursday night.

Buckeye Central is probably looming for the winner in the regional championship game, but we’ll see.

Jerry Buti and Defiance

Hats off to Jerry Buti and the fine people at Defiance High School.

Last week, Buti and Defiance hosted Division II sectional wrestling Friday and Saturday, along with Division II boys sectional basketball and girls Division IV district championship basketball Saturday night.

Buti was at the school until roughly 12:30 Saturday morning, then was back at it about five hours later. I’m guessing he was there until very late Saturday night.

That just shows how dedicated and committed he is, along with others at the school.

One more thing – Buti is a very classy person and one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.

Upset

If I had to pick an upset from this past weekend’s boys sectional games, it would probably be Bath over Lima Central Catholic.

Perhaps it was a mild upset, but the Wildcats seemed to have been reeling a bit entering the tournament, having lost four of their last five regular season games.

Styker through a big scare into No. 1 seed Antwerp, but it’s not an upset since the Archers went on to win the game.

NFL

If you’re an NFL fan, no doubt you know DeShaun Watson wants out of Houston and has basically demanded a trade. I’m not quite sure what’s going on with Russell Wilson and Seattle – it seems like there’s some discord there and it seems like it came out of nowhere.

Regardless, he’s listed four teams he’d like to go to if traded by the Seahawks.

Shouldn’t these guys live up to the contracts (very big expensive contracts) they knowingly and willingly signed with their respective teams?

Yes, I understand that people have the right to choose an employer of their choice as long as said employer wants them, but pro football seems to be a little different animal.

The rest of us can’t demand a trade, why should they be able to do it?

Am I wrong in this type of thinking?

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.